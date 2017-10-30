Watermark
CLOs rampant after second busiest week in post-crisis era

Last week was the busiest week of issuance in the global CLO market in the post-crisis era, but refinance and reset activity is set to dominate the sector for the remainder of the year, a move which is likely to facilitate further price tightening in the leveraged loan market.

  • By David Bell
  • 08:30 PM

CLO managers in the US and Europe sold a combined $7.1bn in the new issue market last week, the second busiest week since the financial crisis according to JP Morgan.

Invesco followed up on Monday with a $510.1m Carbone CLO, arranged by Citigroup, that sold the triple-A piece ...

GlobalCapital European securitization league table

Rank Lead Manager/Arranger Total Volume $m No. of Deals Share % by Volume
View full table
1 Bank of America Merrill Lynch (BAML) 7,026 25 11.95
2 Citi 6,449 21 10.96
3 BNP Paribas 5,093 18 8.66
4 Barclays 4,040 11 6.87
5 Lloyds Bank 3,615 14 6.15

Bookrunners of Global Structured Finance

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Citi 105,048.65 299 12.92%
2 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 95,094.15 276 11.70%
3 Wells Fargo Securities 78,148.72 237 9.61%
4 JPMorgan 56,723.94 177 6.98%
5 Credit Suisse 43,376.88 132 5.34%