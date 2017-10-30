Watermark
US fund Ellington buys into Greek NPL securitization

US hedge fund Ellington Management has bought into the equity of a private Greek NPL securitization, cutting the investment, which Aldridge EDC, the original investor in the portfolio, has to put down.

  • By Owen Sanderson
  • 05:00 PM

Aldridge paid €70m for the €806m of equity notes in the €1.3bn portfolio, which was originated by Attica Bank, and €80k for 80% of Attica’s loan servicer Thea Artemis.

Thanks to Ellington’s investment, the equity cheque contributed by Aldridge subsidiary DDM, will be cut by €15m to ...

GlobalCapital European securitization league table

Rank Lead Manager/Arranger Total Volume $m No. of Deals Share % by Volume
View full table
1 Bank of America Merrill Lynch (BAML) 7,026 25 11.95
2 Citi 6,449 21 10.96
3 BNP Paribas 5,093 18 8.66
4 Barclays 4,040 11 6.87
5 Lloyds Bank 3,615 14 6.15

Bookrunners of Global Structured Finance

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Citi 105,048.65 299 12.92%
2 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 95,094.15 276 11.70%
3 Wells Fargo Securities 78,148.72 237 9.61%
4 JPMorgan 56,723.94 177 6.98%
5 Credit Suisse 43,376.88 132 5.34%