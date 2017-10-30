US fund Ellington buys into Greek NPL securitization

Aldridge paid €70m for the €806m of equity notes in the €1.3bn portfolio, which was originated by Attica Bank, and €80k for 80% of Attica’s loan servicer Thea Artemis.Thanks to Ellington’s investment, the equity cheque contributed by Aldridge subsidiary DDM, will be cut by €15m to ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.