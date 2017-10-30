Wacker Chemie nabs tight pricing for €150m Schuldschein

BayernLB, DZ Bank and LBBW are lead banks on the deal, which was launched on Monday.
The facility has two tranches: a five year priced at 55bp-75bp over Euribor and a seven year priced at 70bp-85bp.In comparison, Kaefer Isoliertechnik, the German provider of plant ...
