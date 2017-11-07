Watermark
Giancarlo ratchets up rhetoric on EU proposals

The United States’ foremost derivatives regulator, Chairman Christopher Giancarlo of the Commodity Futures Trading Commission, has issued a warning to European regulators on incoming regulation, condemning “costs and regulatory burdens” to the American economy.

  • By Costas Mourselas
  • 07 Nov 2017

In an opinion piece titled “An EU plan to invade US markets” in the Wall Street Journal on Monday, the chairman rejected the “highly prescriptive and rules based approach” to financial regulation that he said was favoured by the European Union. 

He also rejected proposed new powers for the ...

