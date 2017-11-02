Avic Leasing lands $300m debut deal

Like some of its other Chinese state-owned peers, Avic Leasing decided to hit the market after the China sovereign priced its bond on October 26, to take advantage of a receptive market, said one DCM head on the deal.China’s $2bn bond sale began resetting the ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.