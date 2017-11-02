Watermark
Go to Global edition

WTT HK connects with investors for dollar bond

Hong Kong’s fixed-line telecom operator WTT HK, better known as Wharf T&T, has mandated banks for a 144A/Reg S dollar deal, with a global roadshow kicking off in Hong Kong on Tuesday.

  • By Addison Gong
  • 07:45 AM


Citi, HSBC and Standard Chartered will be the joint global co-ordinators and joint bookrunners. Other bookrunners include Huatai Financial Holdings (Hong Kong) and Nomura.

Meetings with fixed income accounts were taking place in Hong Kong on Tuesday and will continue in the city on Wednesday, followed by Singapore ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

Panda Bonds Top Arrangers

Rank Arranger Share % by Volume
Excludes PPs. Click for full table
1 Bank of China (BOC) 28.15
2 CITIC Securities 21.52
3 China CITIC Bank Corp 9.93
4 China Merchants Bank Co 9.38
5 Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC) 7.73

Bookrunners of Asia-Pac (ex-Japan) ECM

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 CITIC Securities 12,357.04 72 5.73%
2 China Securities Co Ltd 9,847.27 46 4.57%
3 UBS 9,823.15 76 4.56%
4 Goldman Sachs 9,802.51 47 4.55%
5 China International Capital Corp Ltd 9,436.12 47 4.38%

Bookrunners of Asia Pacific (ex-Japan) G3 DCM

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 HSBC 29,875.09 201 8.13%
2 Citi 28,493.03 172 7.75%
3 JPMorgan 22,993.46 131 6.26%
4 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 18,972.01 97 5.16%
5 Standard Chartered Bank 15,884.90 116 4.32%

Asian polls & awards