CDB to debut in green, taps firms for dollar/euro combo

China Development Bank Corp (CDB) is gearing up for talks with fixed income investors for its inaugural offshore green bond, mandating firms for a dual-currency transaction.

  • By Addison Gong
  • 08:30 AM


The policy bank has picked Agricultural Bank of China Hong Kong branch, Bank of China (Hong Kong), BNP Paribas, China Construction Bank (Asia), Commonwealth Bank of Australia, Crédit Agricole, Deutsche Bank and Standard Chartered as joint bookrunners and joint lead managers for a five year dollar tranche.

Meanwhile, ...

