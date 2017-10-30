Watermark
Go to Asia edition

Small deals take centre stage as HY goes large

The European high yield bond pipeline was stuffed with an array of mainly sub-benchmark deals on Monday, after deal volumes hit a historic high last week.

  • By Victor Jimenez
  • 06:00 PM

Primary high yield bond sales have grown this year after two years of shrinking volumes.

2017 is already a record year of issuance for the European high yield bond market. Issuers have sold €84bn in the first 10 months of the year, beating the previous record of €83.7bn in ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

Bookrunners of European Leveraged Loans

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 JPMorgan 18,131.75 73 7.14%
2 BNP Paribas 16,181.78 105 6.38%
3 Goldman Sachs 14,236.91 59 5.61%
4 HSBC 13,482.80 87 5.31%
5 Deutsche Bank 13,059.34 76 5.15%

Bookrunners of European HY Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount €m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 JPMorgan 6,495.34 54 7.20%
2 Goldman Sachs 6,392.10 51 7.08%
3 Deutsche Bank 5,912.17 58 6.55%
4 Credit Suisse 5,603.57 58 6.21%
5 Barclays 4,920.06 41 5.45%

Bookrunners of Dollar Denominated HY Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 JPMorgan 31,577.97 246 10.62%
2 Citi 25,395.99 201 8.54%
3 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 23,855.30 212 8.02%
4 Goldman Sachs 22,023.70 157 7.41%
5 Barclays 19,598.68 133 6.59%