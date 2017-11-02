Four Seasons, PPDAI US listings get strong demand

The issuer started taking orders last week and the book was covered shortly after launch. It will now end bookbuilding on Monday instead of Wednesday.There was no revised price guidance from the lead banks as at press time, but bookrunners Citi, China Renaissance and Morgan Stanley have ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.