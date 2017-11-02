Watermark
China Jinayin hires banks for euro, dollar combo

Equity investment group China Jinayin Investment (JIC) is readying an international bond offering, mandating banks ahead of investor meetings.

  By Addison Gong
  06:25 AM


The A2/A/A+ rated issuer has named Bank of China, Barclays, Cinda International and HSBC as joint global co-ordinators for an offshore transaction, featuring an euro-denominated three year bond, and five and 10 year dollar portions. 

Roadshows will be held in Frankfurt, Paris and London, as well as Singapore ...

Panda Bonds Top Arrangers

Rank Arranger Share % by Volume
Excludes PPs. Click for full table
1 Bank of China (BOC) 28.15
2 CITIC Securities 21.52
3 China CITIC Bank Corp 9.93
4 China Merchants Bank Co 9.38
5 Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC) 7.73

Bookrunners of Asia-Pac (ex-Japan) ECM

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 CITIC Securities 12,357.04 72 5.80%
2 Goldman Sachs 9,802.51 47 4.60%
3 UBS 9,735.00 75 4.57%
4 China Securities Co Ltd 9,686.43 45 4.55%
5 China International Capital Corp Ltd 9,347.97 46 4.39%

Bookrunners of Asia Pacific (ex-Japan) G3 DCM

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 HSBC 29,704.93 199 8.11%
2 Citi 28,347.87 171 7.74%
3 JPMorgan 22,993.46 131 6.28%
4 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 18,972.01 97 5.18%
5 Standard Chartered Bank 15,884.90 116 4.34%

