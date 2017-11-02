Watermark
Jianpu Tech opens books for $236m NYSE listing

China’s Jianpu Technology has launched bookbuilding for its IPO on the New York Stock Exchange, which could raise $236.3m.

  • By Jonathan Breen
  • 06:15 AM

The company, which operates an online platform recommending financial products to consumers in China, has appointed Goldman Sachs, JP Morgan and Morgan Stanley to lead the deal. China Renaissance is an underwriter.

The team began taking orders for the IPO on Monday. The offer comprises 22.5m American ...

Asian polls & awards