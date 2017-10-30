Investors see "perfect storm" in marketplace loan ABS
A panel of investors speaking at a conference this week said that securitization was driving the growth of the marketplace lending industry, and that the combination of investor demand for yield and borrower demand for credit is creating a “perfect storm of good things” for the asset class.
An investor roundtable at the Digital Lending + Investing conference in New York on Thursday highlighted developments in the securitization of marketplace loans over the last 12-18 months. The transition to a hybrid funding model for lenders, in addition to the emergence of more sophisticated deal structures, have
...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.