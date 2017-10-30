Senior Tories tussle over diversity targets

Despite the fact that in June the Treasury signed a charter in which it pledged to set targets for gender diversity and publish its progress towards those goals, it has not done so this year.A series of public letters have passed between Nicky Morgan, the head ...
