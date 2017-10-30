Watermark
Go to Asia edition

Senior Tories tussle over diversity targets

UK Treasury Select Committee called for Philip Hammond to ensure the Treasury join financial institutions which are required to publish gender diversity targets and has been “disappointed” by his response.

  • By Nell Mackenzie
  • 04:15 PM

Despite the fact that in June the Treasury signed a charter in which it pledged to set targets for gender diversity and publish its progress towards those goals, it has not done so this year.  

A series of public letters have passed between Nicky Morgan, the head ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

Bond Comments

All International Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Citi 376,426.65 1403 9.19%
2 JPMorgan 333,019.52 1509 8.13%
3 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 325,973.96 1143 7.96%
4 Goldman Sachs 244,367.84 817 5.96%
5 Barclays 239,509.86 929 5.85%

Bookrunners of All Syndicated Loans EMEA

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 HSBC 35,578.55 169 6.54%
2 Deutsche Bank 35,177.03 122 6.46%
3 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 30,449.45 96 5.60%
4 BNP Paribas 28,991.67 176 5.33%
5 SG Corporate & Investment Banking 24,715.52 140 4.54%

Bookrunners of all EMEA ECM Issuance

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 JPMorgan 20,973.22 89 9.08%
2 Morgan Stanley 16,754.20 86 7.25%
3 Citi 16,491.09 99 7.14%
4 UBS 15,733.98 61 6.81%
5 Goldman Sachs 14,948.82 82 6.47%