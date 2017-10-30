CEB tier two trades up on the back of Swiss private bank demand

The $150m 10 year non-call five note was quoted at a cash price of 100.50-101 on Friday morning, according to a banker close to the deal. The bond was priced at 7.25%, after attracting $375m of demand.“They could have done more but they only needed $150m,” said ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.