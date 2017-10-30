Watermark
Go to Asia edition

CEB tier two trades up on the back of Swiss private bank demand

Credit Europe Bank’s new tier two issue saw strong support on its first day of trading after closing more than two times oversubscribed late Thursday.

  • By Lucy Fitzgeorge Parker
  • 12:00 PM

The $150m 10 year non-call five note was quoted at a cash price of 100.50-101 on Friday morning, according to a banker close to the deal. The bond was priced at 7.25%, after attracting $375m of demand.

“They could have done more but they only needed $150m,” said ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

Bookrunners of International Emerging Market DCM

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Citi 60,498.51 276 9.79%
2 HSBC 57,757.60 311 9.35%
3 JPMorgan 53,424.55 227 8.65%
4 Deutsche Bank 28,976.10 116 4.69%
5 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 25,919.06 135 4.20%

Bookrunners of LatAm Emerging Market DCM

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Citi 18,595.76 51 14.54%
2 JPMorgan 15,129.50 52 11.83%
3 HSBC 14,803.92 35 11.58%
4 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 11,405.90 43 8.92%
5 Santander 11,203.55 41 8.76%

Bookrunners of CEEMEA International Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 JPMorgan 25,091.36 84 13.03%
2 Citi 22,825.06 79 11.86%
3 HSBC 17,437.93 65 9.06%
4 BNP Paribas 10,065.46 30 5.23%
5 Deutsche Bank 9,941.95 27 5.16%

EMEA M&A Revenue

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 02 May 2016
1 JPMorgan 195.08 50 10.55%
2 Goldman Sachs 162.26 37 8.77%
3 Morgan Stanley 141.22 46 7.64%
4 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 114.20 33 6.18%
5 Citi 95.36 35 5.16%

Bookrunners of Central and Eastern Europe: Loans

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 ING 3,033.69 25 9.26%
2 UniCredit 2,695.44 19 8.23%
3 Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group 2,594.98 10 7.92%
4 SG Corporate & Investment Banking 2,301.01 20 7.02%
5 Commerzbank Group 1,584.45 16 4.84%

Bookrunners of India DCM

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 AXIS Bank 11,732.51 158 22.95%
2 ICICI Bank 5,213.34 134 10.20%
3 Trust Investment Advisors 4,994.71 137 9.77%
4 Standard Chartered Bank 3,661.93 41 7.16%
5 Yes Bank Ltd 2,490.67 60 4.87%