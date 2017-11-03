Crystal Crop hires for Rp10bn listing

The listing is expected around the beginning of the 2018/19 financial year, while the IPO documents are to be filed early next year.
Crystal has appointed Axis Capital, HSBC, ICICI Securities and Nomura to run the deal.The issuer produces around 80 agrochemical products including fungicides, insecticides and ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.