New COO role at Nomura for Karseras

Nomura has created a new COO role for Hugh Karseras, a former Deutsche banker.

  • By Nell Mackenzie
  • 05:15 PM

Karseras will be the global sales chief operating officer of the global markets division. He will work with regional sales management and client relationship staff in order to improve sales and strategy directed at the buy side. 

Nomura has previously had regional COOs, but never a global one. Karseras ...

