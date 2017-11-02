Record open interest in oil as crude surges 12%

On Wednesday the open interest in WTI futures hit 2.52m contracts, its third record this week. The open interest has now risen by over 20% since the start of the year.Much of the rise in volume is seen as a result of the rise in the ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.