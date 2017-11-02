Watermark
Deutsche Börse kicks off EMIR reporting solution

Deutsche Börse marked the first run for its regulatory reporting hub this week, as the reporting obligations for the revised EMIR technical standards came into effect.

  • By GlobalCapital
  • 02 Nov 2017

The Deutsche Börse EMIR reporting solution started operating on Monday ahead of the Wednesday introduction of the reporting obligation. The exchange has disclosed that all trade reports to the depositor have been delivered with no problems throughout the week.

“We are very pleased with the smooth launch ...

