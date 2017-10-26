Mahindra & Mahindra Financial eyes $155m

The company's board approved the fundraising on Wednesday without specifying a target amount, according to a filing. Citi, ICICI Securities, JM Financial and Kotak Mahindra Capital have been mandated as leads on the placement, the sources said.The trade will take the form of a qualified institutional placement, which ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.