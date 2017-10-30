SoFi deepens capital stack with latest consumer loan offering
Online lender SoFi is offering investors a deeper capital stack with its latest consumer loan ABS deal, while also shifting the mix of collateral in the portfolio towards longer term loans.
SCLP 2017-6 will be offered in four tranches, and is the first time SoFi has structured a consumer loan deal to include a 'C' tranche of notes. Online lenders structuring their deals with deeper capital stacks has been an emerging trend, and follows a
surge of investor demand for higher
...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.