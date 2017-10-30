Watermark
Go to Asia edition

Bain plugs NGA buyout loans while repricing pipeline fills

NGA UK, the provider of human resources software, launched a €300m loan on Wednesday, which it will be hoping appeals to CLO managers which have been eager for new money deals.

  • By Victor Jimenez
  • 04:15 PM

Private equity firm Bain Capital is buying NGA UK, the UK mid-market division of NGA Human Resources, for an undisclosed sum. The sale is expected to close early next year.

The financing came out on Wednesday. It comprises a £260m seven year cov-lite term loan ‘B’ and a ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

Bookrunners of European Leveraged Loans

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 JPMorgan 18,131.75 73 7.17%
2 BNP Paribas 16,181.78 105 6.40%
3 Goldman Sachs 14,236.91 59 5.63%
4 HSBC 13,482.80 87 5.33%
5 Deutsche Bank 12,922.27 75 5.11%

Bookrunners of European HY Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount €m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 JPMorgan 6,423.68 53 7.23%
2 Goldman Sachs 6,320.45 50 7.11%
3 Deutsche Bank 5,773.85 57 6.50%
4 Credit Suisse 5,395.25 56 6.07%
5 Barclays 4,853.39 40 5.46%

Bookrunners of Dollar Denominated HY Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 JPMorgan 30,791.17 241 10.54%
2 Citi 24,542.54 197 8.40%
3 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 23,588.63 210 8.07%
4 Goldman Sachs 21,482.03 154 7.35%
5 Barclays 19,401.47 131 6.64%