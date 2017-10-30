Housing & Care 21 builds legion of new investors

Barclays and NatWest Markets were mandated as bookrunners on the deal, which followed a roadshow in London and Edinburgh. On the roadshow the deal was marketed as a benchmark long dated senior secured transaction.
UK housing associations have had a busy October in the sterling market.A+ rated
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.