Housing & Care 21 builds legion of new investors

Housing & Care 21, a provider of housing and care services for the elderly in the UK, made a successful debut corporate bond debut on Wednesday when it sold a £250m 30 year deal that grew its sector's presence in the sterling market.

  • By Nigel Owen
  • 03:15 PM

Barclays and NatWest Markets were mandated as bookrunners on the deal, which followed a roadshow in London and Edinburgh. On the roadshow the deal was marketed as a benchmark long dated senior secured transaction.

UK housing associations have had a busy October in the sterling market.

A+ rated 

