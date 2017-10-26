Watermark
Go to Global edition

CNQC nabs S$100m on Singapore bond debut

Hong Kong property developer CNQC International Holdings pulled off a S$100m ($73.4m) bond sale on Tuesday, following a booming first half of the year for the company.

  • By Morgan Davis
  • 05:45 AM
The company managed to make the most of improving profits. CNQC is an established real estate developer in Singapore, but also operates in construction and machinery leasing in Hong Kong and Macau. The company’s revenue jumped to HK$7.71bn ($988m) in the first half of 2017 from HK$4.06bn a ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

Panda Bonds Top Arrangers

Rank Arranger Share % by Volume
Excludes PPs. Click for full table
1 Bank of China (BOC) 28.15
2 CITIC Securities 21.52
3 China CITIC Bank Corp 9.93
4 China Merchants Bank Co 9.38
5 Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC) 7.73

Bookrunners of Asia-Pac (ex-Japan) ECM

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 CITIC Securities 12,207.27 70 5.90%
2 Goldman Sachs 9,802.51 47 4.74%
3 UBS 9,708.56 74 4.70%
4 China Securities Co Ltd 9,362.61 43 4.53%
5 China International Capital Corp Ltd 9,234.15 45 4.47%

Bookrunners of Asia Pacific (ex-Japan) G3 DCM

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 HSBC 29,243.54 195 8.20%
2 Citi 27,348.37 166 7.67%
3 JPMorgan 22,493.63 128 6.31%
4 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 18,472.10 95 5.18%
5 Standard Chartered Bank 15,472.38 114 4.34%

Asian polls & awards