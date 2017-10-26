China Minmetals takes bids for dollar perp

Joint global co-ordinators BOC International, Deutsche Bank, HSBC, JP Morgan and UBS announced initial price guidance for the perpetual non-call five year bond on Wednesday morning (Asia time), telling investors to expect pricing around the 4% area.The Baa1 rated deal was announced on the back of a ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.