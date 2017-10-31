Watermark
Go to Asia edition

Sallie Mae prices new deal, but plans shift away from ABS

Sallie Mae Bank (SMB) priced its second student loan securitization of the year on Tuesday, though the company's CFO indicated this month that its ABS market presence will shrink in the year ahead.

  • By Sasha Padbidri
  • 31 Oct 2017

Including its deal this week, SMB has 11 securitizations under its belt since 2014. 

Bookrunners JP Morgan, Barclays, Credit Suisse and Goldman Sachs priced the $676m no-grow deal 28bp tighter on the senior tranche compared to its deal in January, coming in at 27bp over one month Libor. ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

GlobalCapital European securitization league table

Rank Lead Manager/Arranger Total Volume $m No. of Deals Share % by Volume
View full table
1 Bank of America Merrill Lynch (BAML) 6,831 24 12.01
2 Citi 6,079 19 10.69
3 BNP Paribas 5,093 18 8.96
4 Barclays 3,866 10 6.80
5 Lloyds Bank 3,615 14 6.36

Bookrunners of Global Structured Finance

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Citi 105,049.47 299 12.98%
2 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 94,781.65 275 11.71%
3 Wells Fargo Securities 78,148.72 237 9.66%
4 JPMorgan 56,891.69 178 7.03%
5 Credit Suisse 43,207.98 131 5.34%