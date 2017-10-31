Tesla solar ABS deal receives price guidance

Sole lead bookrunner Credit Suisse issued guidance of 200bp-215bp over interpolated swaps for the $265m senior ‘A’ class, while the yield on the $75m ‘B’ tranche is being guided at 7.75%-8%. The ‘A’ and ‘B’ notes have weighted average lives of 9.83 years and seven years, respectively.Those spreads ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.