Watermark
Go to Asia edition

CME takes a shine to Chinese copper, introduces futures

CME Group has announced that it will start trading a new copper premium Shanghai futures contract on November 20.

  • By GlobalCapital
  • 31 Oct 2017

The Chinese copper futures will start trading on the CME Globex exchange, after regulatory approval, and will be cash settled against copper grade A cathode CIF Shanghai copper spot price transactions in China, as assessed by Metal Bulletin.

"Our new copper contract will provide the first, financial ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

Bond Comments

All International Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Citi 376,426.65 1403 9.19%
2 JPMorgan 333,019.52 1509 8.13%
3 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 325,973.96 1143 7.96%
4 Goldman Sachs 244,367.84 817 5.96%
5 Barclays 239,509.86 929 5.85%

Bookrunners of All Syndicated Loans EMEA

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 HSBC 35,578.55 169 6.54%
2 Deutsche Bank 35,177.03 122 6.46%
3 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 30,449.45 96 5.60%
4 BNP Paribas 28,991.67 176 5.33%
5 SG Corporate & Investment Banking 24,715.52 140 4.54%

Bookrunners of all EMEA ECM Issuance

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 JPMorgan 20,973.22 89 9.08%
2 Morgan Stanley 16,754.20 86 7.25%
3 Citi 16,491.09 99 7.14%
4 UBS 15,733.98 61 6.81%
5 Goldman Sachs 14,948.82 82 6.47%