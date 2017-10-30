Watermark
Slovak covered bond law update is work in progress

The Slovakian government has approved an updated version of its covered bond law, which was proposed by the finance ministry and will be enacted in January 2018. While the update is likely to improve on the existing framework, bankers believe that further work may be needed to bring the country's law into line with the European Commission's covered bond directive.

  • By Bill Thornhill
  • 01:30 PM
The existing Slovakian covered bond legal framework broadly complies with only six of the 17 best practices outlined by the European Banking Authority three years ago. The hope had been that new legal framework would bring the law into line with the remaining 11 areas that were ...

