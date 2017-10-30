Watermark
Go to Asia edition

Hotelbeds warms up for head-to-toes repricing

Majorcan travel services operator Hotelbeds has announced a repricing of all its loan debt, continuing a wave of margin cutting that investors have little choice but to support.

  • By Victor Jimenez
  • 01:45 PM

Hotelbeds has joined the trail of refinancing and repricing deals seeking tighter margins but adding little new paper to the euro leveraged loan market.

Such deals have become one of the main sources of high loan volumes in 2017, in some cases being remarketed as facilities pass ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

Bookrunners of European Leveraged Loans

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 JPMorgan 17,955.88 72 7.14%
2 BNP Paribas 16,180.45 105 6.43%
3 Goldman Sachs 14,062.37 58 5.59%
4 HSBC 13,482.80 87 5.36%
5 Deutsche Bank 12,920.94 75 5.14%

Bookrunners of European HY Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount €m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 JPMorgan 6,423.68 53 7.24%
2 Goldman Sachs 6,320.45 50 7.13%
3 Deutsche Bank 5,773.85 57 6.51%
4 Credit Suisse 5,395.25 56 6.08%
5 Barclays 4,853.39 40 5.47%

Bookrunners of Dollar Denominated HY Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 JPMorgan 30,732.24 240 10.54%
2 Citi 24,483.61 196 8.39%
3 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 23,529.71 209 8.07%
4 Goldman Sachs 21,482.03 154 7.36%
5 Barclays 19,401.47 131 6.65%