Hotelbeds warms up for head-to-toes repricing

Hotelbeds has joined the trail of refinancing and repricing deals seeking tighter margins but adding little new paper to the euro leveraged loan market.Such deals have become one of the main sources of high loan volumes in 2017, in some cases being remarketed as facilities pass ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.