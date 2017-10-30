Watermark
Go to Asia edition

Lloyds markets callables as banks sniff opportunities in dollars

Lloyds opened books on Tuesday on its first callable senior bond transactions for the minimum requirement for own funds and eligible liabilities (MREL) on Tuesday, following Santander UK into the dollar market as banks start to think about pre-funding for 2018.

  • By Tyler Davies
  • 12:30 PM

Fresh from reporting its results for the third quarter, Lloyds was looking to sell 11 year non-call 10 notes and six year non-call five bonds from its holding company in dollars.

The UK bank has not sold MREL-eligible senior bonds with one year call periods before, having

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

Bookrunners of Global Covered Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 HSBC 11,002.23 56 6.32%
2 UniCredit 8,402.79 67 4.83%
3 BNP Paribas 8,042.67 39 4.62%
4 Commerzbank Group 7,902.43 50 4.54%
5 LBBW 7,738.70 45 4.44%

Bookrunners of Global FIG

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Morgan Stanley 98,021.48 383 7.22%
2 Citi 91,141.79 510 6.71%
3 Goldman Sachs 90,968.55 448 6.70%
4 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 85,805.63 339 6.32%
5 JPMorgan 78,318.86 373 5.77%

Bookrunners of Dollar Denominated FIG

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Citi 78,590.24 392 11.30%
2 Goldman Sachs 70,094.76 374 10.08%
3 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 69,130.35 285 9.94%
4 Morgan Stanley 67,618.74 276 9.72%
5 JPMorgan 64,887.42 283 9.33%

Bookrunners of Euro Denominated Covered Bond Above €500m

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 SG Corporate & Investment Banking 5,543.24 22 6.82%
2 LBBW 5,487.17 19 6.75%
3 BNP Paribas 4,946.20 16 6.09%
4 Commerzbank Group 4,830.70 19 5.95%
5 Credit Agricole CIB 4,748.11 18 5.84%

Global FIG Revenue

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 02 May 2016
1 Morgan Stanley 365.83 497 7.62%
2 JPMorgan 332.66 618 6.92%
3 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 299.89 590 6.24%
4 Goldman Sachs 276.71 375 5.76%
5 Citi 264.54 592 5.51%

Bookrunners of European Subordinated FIG

Rank Lead Manager Amount €m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Barclays 9,144.21 24 13.25%
2 HSBC 8,738.18 35 12.66%
3 BNP Paribas 4,721.16 25 6.84%
4 Citi 4,398.19 35 6.37%
5 Credit Suisse 4,325.15 22 6.27%