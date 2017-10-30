Watermark
CFTC's Behnam to sponsor market risk committee, announces tour

The Commodity Futures Trading Commission on Monday announced that Democrat Commissioner Rostin Behnam will sponsor the Market Risk Advisory Committee, a body that advises the CFTC on market structures and systemic risk.

  • By Costas Mourselas
  • 12:15 PM

The committee has 31 members, and includes representatives from market infrastructure companies like Eurex Clearing and Intercontinental Exchange, as well as the buy and sell-side.

Behnam, who was confirmed by the Senate in August, will also temporarily sponsor the Agricultural ...

