China Jinmao builds $300m from latest hybrid

Joint bookrunners Goldman Sachs and Standard Chartered on Monday morning set initial price guidance at the 5% area for a subordinated perpetual bond which will be first callable in 2023, and priced the $300m notes at 4.875% and at par later that day.The bonds are also ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.