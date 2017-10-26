Watermark
Hon Hai wins over investors with $500m CB

Hon Hai Precision Industry Co’s first convertible bond in seven years attracted an impressive $3bn in investor orders, allowing the Taiwanese iPhone parts maker to get away with aggressive terms.

  • By John Loh
  • 09:15 AM

The longtime Apple supplier, also known as Foxconn, launched the trade on Monday evening shortly before 6pm Hong Kong time through Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Citi and HSBC.

The leads marketed the Reg S-only five year deal with a base size of $400m and a greenshoe ...

Asian polls & awards