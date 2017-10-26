Hon Hai wins over investors with $500m CB

The longtime Apple supplier, also known as Foxconn, launched the trade on Monday evening shortly before 6pm Hong Kong time through Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Citi and HSBC.The leads marketed the Reg S-only five year deal with a base size of $400m and a greenshoe ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.