Four sign up for China Modern Dairy's $300m loan

A group of four lenders has joined a $300m loan for China Modern Dairy during general syndication. The newcomers were not scaled back from their initial commitments.

  • By Shruti Chaturvedi
  • 08:45 AM

China Construction Bank (CCB), Rabobank and Westpac were the original manadated lead arrangers and bookrunners and launched the three year bullet in early September. But the allotment list also named United Overseas Bank as an MLAB, indicating the lender came in at the top level during syndication.

