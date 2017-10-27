CAF out in dollars for floater repayment

Leads Barclays, Deutsche Bank and HSBC on Monday circulated initial price thoughts of high 70s over swaps for the January 2023 global benchmark. The deal is set to be priced during New York business time on Tuesday.CAF has one floater maturing in 2018, according ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.