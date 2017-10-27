Watermark
Go to Asia edition

Norwegian consumer lender reveals IPO terms

Norwegian financial institution Komplett Bank is looking to place up to Nkr1.03bn ($126.58m) in initial public offering, combining primary and secondary placements on the Oslo Bors.

  • By Sam Kerr
  • 04:15 PM

The listing will take the form of a sale of new and existing shares. The bookrunners on the transaction are ABG Sundal Collier, Pareto Securities and SEB.

The company's shares already trade on the Norwegian OTC list, a Norwegian information system for unlisted shares, but have yet ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

Bond Comments

All International Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Citi 370,114.43 1378 9.14%
2 JPMorgan 328,543.16 1487 8.12%
3 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 322,677.73 1124 7.97%
4 Goldman Sachs 241,300.48 802 5.96%
5 Barclays 237,068.79 915 5.86%

Bookrunners of All Syndicated Loans EMEA

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 HSBC 35,266.32 167 6.53%
2 Deutsche Bank 34,880.53 120 6.45%
3 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 31,805.65 97 5.89%
4 BNP Paribas 28,754.55 174 5.32%
5 SG Corporate & Investment Banking 24,398.89 138 4.52%

Bookrunners of all EMEA ECM Issuance

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 JPMorgan 20,655.62 85 9.06%
2 Morgan Stanley 16,581.44 84 7.27%
3 Citi 16,290.64 97 7.14%
4 UBS 15,733.98 61 6.90%
5 Goldman Sachs 14,545.64 78 6.38%