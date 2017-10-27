Watermark
Go to Asia edition

DAE’s aircraft financing takes off with Bank ABC

Dubai Aerospace Enterprise (DAE) Capital has financed an Airbus A320-200 aircraft for Saudi Arabian Airlines' low-cost carrier 'flyadeal' with a loan from Bank ABC.

  • By Bianca Boorer
  • 04:15 PM

Bank ABC is sole mandated lead arranger on the facility. DAE capital is leasing eight aircraft to Saudi Arabian Airlines and Bank ABC is providing funding for two of the eight. 

DAE Capital, DAE's aircraft lease division, has a fleet of almost 400 aircraft valued at $14bn.

Bank ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

Global Syndicated Loan Volume

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 321,523.98 1111 10.76%
2 JPMorgan 287,335.61 1022 9.62%
3 Citi 201,448.63 625 6.74%
4 Wells Fargo Securities 162,126.69 749 5.43%
5 Barclays 118,409.96 500 3.96%

Bookrunners of Middle East and Africa Loans

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 HSBC 3,885.74 11 11.62%
2 Citi 3,305.25 10 9.88%
3 First Abu Dhabi Bank 2,979.73 13 8.91%
4 Industrial & Commercial Bank of China - ICBC 2,637.92 7 7.89%
5 China Development Bank Corp 2,162.50 2 6.47%

Bookrunners of European Leveraged Loans

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 JPMorgan 17,955.88 72 7.15%
2 BNP Paribas 16,180.45 105 6.45%
3 Goldman Sachs 14,062.37 58 5.60%
4 HSBC 13,482.80 87 5.37%
5 Deutsche Bank 12,920.94 75 5.15%

Bookrunners of European Marketed Syndicated Loans

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 HSBC 35,266.32 167 6.53%
2 Deutsche Bank 34,880.53 120 6.45%
3 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 31,805.65 97 5.89%
4 BNP Paribas 28,754.55 174 5.32%
5 SG Corporate & Investment Banking 24,398.89 138 4.52%

Syndicated Loan Revenue - EMEA

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 18 Apr 2016
1 HSBC 35.45 69 6.71%
2 BNP Paribas 31.67 78 5.99%
3 ING 31.21 74 5.90%
4 Citi 22.60 36 4.27%
5 Deutsche Bank 21.89 32 4.14%