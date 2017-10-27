Watermark
Investors relaxed despite Spanish turbulence

Investors appear emboldened by news of a snap election in Catalonia, returning to Spanish government bonds and pushing yields down to near two month lows.

  • By Lewis McLellan
  • 03:45 PM
Spanish prime minister Mariano Rajoy called the election on Sunday, using authority granted by his invocation 10 days ago of Article 155 of the Spanish constitution, which allowed the central government to take control over the hitherto autonomous region. Rajoy set December 21 as the date for the ...

European Sovereign Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount €m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Citi 18,481.15 26 9.31%
2 HSBC 16,094.53 24 8.11%
3 Barclays 14,722.24 22 7.41%
4 BNP Paribas 14,513.99 21 7.31%
5 Goldman Sachs 13,328.33 24 6.71%

Dollar Denominated SSA (Excl US Agency)

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 JPMorgan 50,443.92 120 12.06%
2 Citi 48,264.13 121 11.54%
3 HSBC 33,095.42 78 7.91%
4 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 32,195.99 93 7.70%
5 Deutsche Bank 28,605.64 67 6.84%

Bookrunners of Euro Denominated SSA (Excl US Agency)

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 HSBC 32,426.66 95 7.27%
2 UniCredit 32,161.79 106 7.21%
3 Goldman Sachs 31,358.21 82 7.03%
4 BNP Paribas 30,965.57 63 6.94%
5 Barclays 30,182.18 72 6.76%

Bookrunners of Global SSA (Excl US Agency)

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Citi 89,015.78 302 7.48%
2 JPMorgan 88,747.73 494 7.45%
3 HSBC 76,784.04 263 6.45%
4 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 63,313.02 196 5.32%
5 Deutsche Bank 60,290.82 222 5.06%