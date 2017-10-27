Watermark
Saipem drills HY for longer at lower coupon

Italian oil and gas engineering group Saipam printed its second issue of high yield bonds this year on October 27, as the market kept its momentum for top speculative grade rated borrowers.

  • By Victor Jimenez
  • 03:00 PM

In the space of seven months, Saipem has sold €1bn of new senior unsecured bonds under its euro medium term note programme.

The latest issue came on Friday, €500m of seven years printed at par with a coupon of 2.625%. That was at the tight end of ...

