China Literature ends $1.1bn bookbuild early

Global co-ordinators Bank of America Merrill Lynch, CICC, Credit Suisse, JP Morgan and Morgan Stanley wrapped up bookbuilding on Monday evening, ahead of the pricing on Wednesday.“The sponsors [BAML, Credit Suisse and Morgan Stanley] have been trying to play down expectations because it’s so popular,” said a ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.