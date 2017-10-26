Watermark
Go to Global edition

Ronshine China nets $156m top-up, Bestway primes IPO

Ronshine China Holdings has raised HK$1.2bn ($155.6m) after a selling a chunk of shares through a top-up placement, according to a filing with the Hong Kong Stock Exchange on Monday morning.

  • By Jonathan Breen
  • 10:45 AM

The investment holding company for property developer Ronshine China entered into an agreement with a trio of firms on October 29 to place 142.4m shares. The stock, offered at HK$8.52 apiece, is equivalent to 9.53% of its enlarged equity capital.

The price offers a 6.4% to discount to ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

Panda Bonds Top Arrangers

Rank Arranger Share % by Volume
Excludes PPs. Click for full table
1 Bank of China (BOC) 28.15
2 CITIC Securities 21.52
3 China CITIC Bank Corp 9.93
4 China Merchants Bank Co 9.38
5 Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC) 7.73

Bookrunners of Asia-Pac (ex-Japan) ECM

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 CITIC Securities 12,207.27 70 6.00%
2 Goldman Sachs 9,802.51 47 4.82%
3 UBS 9,708.56 74 4.77%
4 China Securities Co Ltd 9,362.61 43 4.60%
5 China International Capital Corp Ltd 9,234.15 45 4.54%

Bookrunners of Asia Pacific (ex-Japan) G3 DCM

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 HSBC 29,184.06 194 8.20%
2 Citi 27,288.89 165 7.67%
3 JPMorgan 22,493.63 128 6.32%
4 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 18,472.10 95 5.19%
5 Standard Chartered Bank 15,322.38 113 4.30%

Asian polls & awards