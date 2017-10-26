Razer offers slice of growth in $545m IPO

The Singapore-based firm, which sells hardware and software products for the gaming industry, is offering shares at between HK$2.93 and HK$4.00 each.There are 1.06bn primary shares, or about 12% of its enlarged share capital, in the base deal, which will raise between HK$3.1bn and HK$4.3bn excluding ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.