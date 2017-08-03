Watermark
EEX markets move to OTF status

The European Energy Exchange (EEX) and its natural gas exchange Powernext have turned their non multilateral trading facilities (non-MTF) into organised trading facilities (OTF) in advance of MiFID II regulation in January.

  • By GlobalCapital
  • 03:45 PM

In 2016 EEX and Powernext created non-MTF markets for some products for market participants wanting to trade outside a regulated market.

The non-MTF markets allowed for discretionary trading with some products, especially in power and natural gas, that did not qualifying as regulated financial instruments. There are ...

