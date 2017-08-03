Confident HY market thirsty for €2.4bn Refresco LBO funding

Bankers at some of the 20 bookrunners who sold Wind Tre’s €7.3bn of new high yield bonds in three days described the deal as a clear sign of strength.“It’s great news, it tells you we can rely on our domestic market for real big size,” ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.