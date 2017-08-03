Watermark
Confident HY market thirsty for €2.4bn Refresco LBO funding

Buoyed by Wind Tre’s landmark bond deal on Tuesday, European high yield participants say the market has shown there is demand for more jumbo deals — like Refresco’s €2.4bn buyout debt.

  • By Victor Jimenez
  • 03:30 PM

Bankers at some of the 20 bookrunners who sold Wind Tre’s €7.3bn of new high yield bonds in three days described the deal as a clear sign of strength.

“It’s great news, it tells you we can rely on our domestic market for real big size,” ...

