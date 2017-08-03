Corporate bond week ahead: hot market, but holiday will restrain issuance
Syndicate bankers were quietly confident that the European Central Bank would not surprise with its quantitative easing announcement on Thursday, and they were proven correct. While only RCI Banque used Friday to print a new deal, the market remains in rude health. But public holidays will mean next week’s issuance will be limited too.
Wednesday’s All Saints’ Day holiday is celebrated throughout much of Europe and follows Germany’s Reformation Day holiday on Tuesday. While issuers coming out of third quarter results blackout will be looking at the market, it may therefore not be until the following week that the market is fully up
...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.