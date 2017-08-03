Watermark
Corporate bond week ahead: hot market, but holiday will restrain issuance

Syndicate bankers were quietly confident that the European Central Bank would not surprise with its quantitative easing announcement on Thursday, and they were proven correct. While only RCI Banque used Friday to print a new deal, the market remains in rude health. But public holidays will mean next week’s issuance will be limited too.

  • By Nigel Owen
  • 12:30 PM
Wednesday’s All Saints’ Day holiday is celebrated throughout much of Europe and follows Germany’s Reformation Day holiday on Tuesday. While issuers coming out of third quarter results blackout will be looking at the market, it may therefore not be until the following week that the market is fully up ...

