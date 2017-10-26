China Lodging wraps up $425m ADS convertible

The China-based hotel group launched bookbuilding for the five year non-put three on Thursday morning in New York.
Sole lead Deutsche Bank had visibility throughout the book after a pre-marketing effort in Asia, according to source close to the deal.Demand came from across Asia, Europe and the ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.