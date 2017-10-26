Yes Bank exits with bigger $250m fundraising

Mandated lead arranger banks CTBC Bank, Bank of Taiwan, Land Bank of Taiwan, and Mega International Commercial Bank held $24.6m each at the end of the primary phase, the sources said.They received one commitment for the MLA title from Taiwan Business Bank, which was allotted $23.6m. Three ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.