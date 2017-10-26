Watermark
China Minmetals digs interest for debut perp

China Minmetals Corporation is sounding out investors for its inaugural perpetual offshore bond. It will meet with fixed income accounts early next week.

  By Addison Gong
  10:00 AM

The company has hired BOC International, Deutsche Bank, HSBC, JP Morgan and UBS to be the joint global co-ordinators for the senior perp in dollars.

The five will also be joint lead managers and joint bookrunners with ANZ, China International Capital Corporation (CICC), Industrial Bank Hong Kong branch, ...

