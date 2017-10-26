All that glitters: Crystal wraps up $490m IPO

The clothing manufacturer — which counts global brands including Abercrombie & Fitch, Gap, H&M, Marks & Spencer and Uniqlo as customers — had marketed the 509.3m primary shares in its flotation at HK$7.30-HK$8.80 each.It initially sought to raise as much as HK$4.5bn through global co-ordinators Citi, ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.