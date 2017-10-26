Huarong AMC to follow its sovereign offshore

The firm, which specialises in managing bad debts became the first financial institution from the country to announce an offshore transaction following the high profile $2bn sovereign bond sale from the China sovereign (see separate story); its first international outing since 2004.Those two tranches of government bonds ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.